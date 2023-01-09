Council Bluffs police investigate shooting death

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA (WOWT) - Council Bluffs police are investigating a homicide early Sunday evening.

Officers were dispatched to an apartment building at South 4th Street and Willow Avenue at 5:15 p.m. Someone reported hearing gunshots inside the building.

Officers found Tucker Dobberstein, 19 of Fremont, Nebraska, dead inside an apartment. He had been shot at least once.

An autopsy will be scheduled at the State of Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny.

No one had been arrested as of Monday morning. Police ask anyone who has information to call detectives at 712-328-4728 or Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.