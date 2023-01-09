Bellevue cuts ribbon on phase 1 of 36th Street improvement project

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue city officials cut the ribbon Monday morning celebrating the completion of phase one of the 36th Street improvement project that runs south of Highway 370.

The work replaced a two-lane asphalt road and made it safer and more efficient to travel.

Phase one cost $18 million, with 80% of that money coming from federal funds.

Phase two of the improvement project will run north of Highway 370 and could cost between $20 and $30 million. Bellevue officials hope to get that started in three to four years.

The completion of phase one is more than two years in the making. City officials are glad to see the progress.

“Even though we had the floods and the pandemic, we still were able to get it done,” said Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike. “So just being able to get traffic moving south to north in Bellevue is huge. We don’t have a lot of north-south connectors so this road is going to help Bellevue people get to Bellevue.”

Right now it’s hard to imagine what the road looked like just a few years ago.

“I just remember just a little two-lane asphalt road and it stayed that way up until a couple of years ago. No shoulders, trees on each side, very crowded, no turning lanes.”

City officials say the new and improved portion of 36th Street will be safer. Todd Peterson lives in the area and had to deal with construction for more than two years. He’s glad phase one is complete.

“It is a lot nicer,” Peterson said. “They’re going to have turning lanes and it’s improved the area for sure.”

However, the construction proved to be troublesome for some drivers. Area resident Tia Grgurich says for the last two years, trying to get out of the neighborhoods and onto 36th Street became a chore. For Tia and Keith Grgurich, it took extra time every day to get to and from work.

“It was a big pain,” they said. “They completely closed down that intersection for probably about two months, then they’d move over and close down that intersection, so a lot more traffic coming through. We almost had to go out to the other side of the neighborhood to get out most of the time.”

“We both have to go down to 370 to get to work and it would take 20 to 30 minutes to get down there sometimes in the morning.”

Bellevue Public Works Director Doug Clark says the completed phase is a dramatic improvement over what it once was.

“This street was a two-laned street that was heavily trafficked and the corners here would be backed up, and it was very difficult to move during rush hour traffic,” Clark said.

Mayor Hike says not only will the completion of phase one offer relief to people who live in the neighborhood, it should also help businesses.

It helps our retailers, our restaurants, service providers that are over in Cornhusker and 370, it just makes it easier for them to get business from the rest of the city,” Hike said.

