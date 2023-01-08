You could get a free flight if you adopt a kitten

An airline is offering vouchers for free flights to those who adopt kittens.
An airline is offering vouchers for free flights to those who adopt kittens.(The Animal Foundation)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Future pet owners looking to adopt a kitten can now do so and get a free flight.

Frontier Airlines is offering free flight vouchers to people who adopt one of three kittens from the Las Vegas Animal Foundation.

If an adopter steps up to take home “Delta” or “Spirit,” they’ll get two vouchers worth $250 a piece, totalling $500 “per pet parent.”

An airline is offering vouchers for free flights to those who adopt kittens.
An airline is offering vouchers for free flights to those who adopt kittens.(The Animal Foundation)

The person who adopts the kitten named “Frontier” will get four flight vouchers, totalling $1,000.

The vouchers are good to use through the end of 2023.

The Las Vegas-based nonprofit said the three kittens arrived at its facility near the end of December. They were only around a couple of weeks old.

The kittens will be adoption-ready once they hit six weeks old and weigh at least one and a half pounds.

An airline is offering vouchers for free flights to those who adopt kittens.
An airline is offering vouchers for free flights to those who adopt kittens.(The Animal Foundation)

Frontier Airlines said it was “delighted” the nonprofit gave one of the kittens its moniker.

The airline also said it’s thrilled to offer the extra incentive to help get the kittens adopted.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husker football fans are frustrated -- and not just with the team's record.
Husker fans fighting to get what they paid for after subpar gameday experience
Police say a cyclist is dead after being hit by a USPS truck
Omaha Police: bicyclist struck, killed by USPS truck
A Saunders County Deputy's cruiser ended up in a creek and caught fire Friday, Jan 7. 2023
Saunders County Deputy injured after pursuit ends with 2 rollover crashes
Council Bluffs Police: child who allegedly ran off from hospital found
Crews respond after industrial oven at Omaha manufacturing building catches fire

Latest News

Fans leave messages of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) on a poster outside...
Hamlin in mind, Bills return to action with first-play TD
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54
A local woman walks to the distribution point of humanitarian aid in front of housing which was...
Russia claims deadly attack, but Kyiv denies anyone killed
Police are looking for Ana Walshe. The mother of three disappeared on New Year's Day.
Police suspend ground search for missing Massachusetts woman