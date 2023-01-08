TSA finds 4-foot boa constrictor in woman’s carry-on

The TSA tweeted out a photo showing an X-ray of a passenger’s carry-on bag at Tampa International Airport. The agency says a 4-foot boa constrictor was coiled up inside of the luggage, as seen in the top-right of the photo.(Source: TSA via CNN)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 2:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAMPA, Fla. (Gray News) - The Transportation Security Administration says a woman tried to bring a 4-foot boa constrictor on a flight in her carry-on luggage.

The TSA tweeted out a photo Friday showing an X-ray of a passenger’s carry-on bag at Tampa International Airport. The agency says a 4-foot boa constrictor was coiled up inside of the luggage.

Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein tweeted the snake’s name is Bartholomew, and the women who brought it to the airport on Dec. 15 claimed it was her emotional support pet.

The TSA says it notified the airline of the captured stowaway. The airline the woman was ticketed to fly on does not permit such cold-blooded passengers.

Boa constrictors are nonvenomous snakes that squeeze their prey to death. They can be found in areas ranging from Northern Mexico to Argentina.

The TSA says airlines don’t allow snakes in carry-on bags, and only a few allow them in checked bags, if packaged correctly.

Even if a snake is a service or emotional support animal, airlines are not required to accept them on a flight, according to the Department of Transportation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

