Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Sunday is the start of a very mild stretch of weather

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Air quality is a little subpar this morning and there is some fog out there as well. That stagnant air will improve after sunrise as the warming starts up today. We should get a great afternoon with sunshine and light winds as we warm into the mid 40s over much of the area.

Sunday Forecast (WOWT)

Light SSW wind at 5-15 mph won’t pose much of an issue either. Some good melting is likely today if you have any snow or ice that sits in the shade and hasn’t gone away yet.

Both Monday & Tuesday have a shot to hit 50 degrees. We’ll see how the warming goes today and adjust the forecast up if needed for those 2 days.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

The next threat of any precipitation will be the potential for some rain changing to snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning. As of Sunday morning, the majority of this looks to travel south and southwest of our area. I’ll update you with any forecast changes as new data comes in and any shift in the track becomes evident.

Midweek Snow (WOWT)

Otherwise I expect a rather quiet and mild week ahead for the middle of January. This is normally when we average our coldest stretch of weather with highs near 33 and lows near 15. We looks to be well above that all week.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.