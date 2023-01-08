Police looking for suspect in Omaha shooting that injured 1

(KLTV)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating after a gunshot victim walked into a hospital.

According to Omaha Police, the 21-year-old victim walked into CHI Berhan Mercy Hospital Saturday around 11 p.m.

Police say it’s not yet known where the shooting happened.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crimestoppers. Tips that lead to the arrest of a shooting suspect could be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.

