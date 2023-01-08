Omaha hit-and-run caught on camera, disabled veteran struggles to afford repairs

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Keesha Blamble was driving home going southbound on the I-80/Highway 75 exchange when a white car in the right lane merged into her.

As a disabled veteran, she was on her way back from an appointment at the VA in Omaha.

“I was clearly solidly in my lane,” Blamble said. “And this person clearly, solidly hit me in the side. And didn’t use turn signals. They were in the F Street lane and came over two lanes into me.”

It happened Thursday and she filed a report with Omaha Police. She also asked the community to look at the video and help find the car.

“It’s kind of the grown-up thing to do. If you’re going to be driving, the number one thing when there’s an accident is to stop.”

Commenters on a Facebook group pointed out the existing damage on the side of the white car and a white decal with a heart in the window.

“I pulled over to the right, and they really sped up and kept going. And they truly did not intend to stop.”

Although the damage to her car is cosmetic, it’d still cost upwards of $2,200, according to an estimate. Now she’s worried about insurance going up. Even if she’s not a fault, sometimes rates can increase.

“It’s not fair for me to have to claim on my insurance for a hit and run. And it would be a $500 deductible. And as a disabled veteran, I just do not have those funds.”

In 1999, Blamble enlisted as a reservist in the Army. She was activated to Iraq in 2003. Eight months later she was medically discharged. Now she relies on disability from the VA.

She says a rate increase and the deductible isn’t something she can swing.

“We’re really financially struggling, and we’re still coming back from some of that.”

And she says she doesn’t think she should have to.

“I’m not out for charity or to look for anybody else to pay for it or fix it. I just want the person responsible to come forward.”

If you have any helpful information, you can reach out to Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

