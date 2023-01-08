Omaha bar rallies Buffalo Bills fans to raise money for Damar Hamlin’s toy drive

A local business shows support for Damar Hamlin
By Bella Caracta
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday, the Buffalo Bills showed up against the New England Patriots, and so did the fans.

It was the Buffalo Bills’ first game back–and win–since their teammate Damar Hamlin’s collapse.

Across the nation, support poured in for the player, and millions in donations for his toy drive.

One local restaurant, known for its Bills Mafia fanbase, is doing its part too.

Every gameday, Ray’s Wings and Pizza in Midtown is filled with Buffalo fans. Sunday, people were encouraged to donate any multiple of $3, for Hamlin’s jersey number, to their check.

The owner said he’ll match whatever is raised and donate the total to Hamlin’s GoFundMe toy drive on behalf of the “Bills Backers of Omaha” club. The club is a local chapter of an international group that supports the NFL team from hundreds of miles away. Together, the Omaha fans and restaurant will donate $800 to Hamlin’s charity.

“It’s just what Buffalo does. Buffalo fans are very well known for being extremely generous. We have jumped into action and raised lots of money for even other players in the league. And so Buffalo is called the city of good neighbors, and it’s a very unique community,” said Raymond Bullock, the owner of the establishment. Bullock is originally from Buffalo, NY.

