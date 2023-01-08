Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Mild start to the week but it doesn’t last

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a Sunday warm up to the 40s for most we are keeping the warmer weather around for a while. Monday will be a fantastic day for the outdoors with a high of 49 in the Metro. Morning clouds will make way for afternoon sunshine.

Monday forecast (wowt)

Tuesday is mild also, just as warm in the upper 40s. We are tracking clouds that thicken up overnight Monday into Tuesday... these bring the potential for widespread fog through the first half of Tuesday. This could be dense and will be something to watch out for. If it pans out it will likely impact the AM commute.

Tuesday AM fog (wowt)

Wednesday will be mild, but not quite as warm, with highs in the mid 40s ahead of our next system. This swings in Wednesday night into Tuesday and looks to keep just to our SE. The most likely impact is a cool down, highs will topple down to the low to mid 30s Thursday and Friday... if the system stays S so does our best chance for rain to snow. We’ll keep an eye on this, if it shifts N we’ll see a better chance for rain to snow Wednesday PM into Thursday.

Mid-week system (wowt)

5 day forecast (wowt)

