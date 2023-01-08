2 adults, 3 kids dead in suspected murder-suicide in NC

Police are investigating after they found the bodies of two adults and three children in a home...
Police are investigating after they found the bodies of two adults and three children in a home in High Point, North Carolina.(Source: WXII via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 12:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH POINT, N.C. (CNN) - Police in North Carolina are investigating a suspected murder-suicide that claimed five lives, including those of three children.

Officers were called Saturday morning to a home in High Point after reports of people screaming for help.

When police arrived, they encountered a man and woman who said they needed help. Moments later, officers entered a home and found the bodies of two adults and three children.

Officers are currently investigating the case as a murder-suicide. They say there’s no ongoing threat to the community.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husker football fans are frustrated -- and not just with the team's record.
Husker fans fighting to get what they paid for after subpar gameday experience
Police say a cyclist is dead after being hit by a USPS truck
Omaha Police: bicyclist struck, killed by USPS truck
Paycor Stadium sits empty after the NFL postponed the game following an injury to Buffalo...
NFL owners approve playoff plan after Bills-Bengals canceled
A Saunders County Deputy's cruiser ended up in a creek and caught fire Friday, Jan 7. 2023
Saunders County Deputy injured after pursuit ends with 2 rollover crashes
Police in Oklahoma said they have taken a 12-year-old girl into custody for stabbing her brother.
Police: 12-year-old girl arrested after stabbing, killing younger brother

Latest News

Ukrainian authorities said that a Moscow-declared temporary truce for Orthodox Christmas...
Skepticism of proposed ceasefire marks Orthodox Christmas Eve in Ukraine
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen addresses attendees at his inaugural ball on Saturday night, Jan. 7,...
Nebraska celebrates its new governor at inaugural ball
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen addresses attendees at his inaugural ball on Saturday night, Jan. 7,...
Pillen's promise: 'Nobody will work harder'
Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker on a historic post-midnight 15th ballot,...
House members sworn in after McCarthy wins speaker vote