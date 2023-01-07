Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Jan. 6

This week’s most-viewed coverage included an update in a murder case, an armed stand-off, and a garage explosion.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.(WOWT)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Jan. 6.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Man’s social media story deserves apology

An Elkhorn man who believed packages were being stolen on social media got the story wrong. He later apologized.

A man who believed packages were being stolen on social media got the story wrong.

5. Armed standoff near 78th and Crown Point ends peacefully

An armed man was taken into custody after a stand-off with police. He was later charged with sexual assault of child.

The subject in an armed standoff earlier this week has been arrested on six counts of sexual assault of a child.

4. Aldrick Scott denied bond after being charged with murder

Aldrick Scott’s charges have been upgraded from kidnapping to murder.

Aldrick Scott is denied bond after his charges were upgraded to first-degree murder

3. Omaha Police officer retiring after home searched by FBI

The department is seeking to revoke the officer’s law enforcement certification through the Nebraska Crime Commission.

An Omaha Police officer's home was recently searched by the FBI

2. Longtime South Omaha youth football coach remembered by athletes and community

The South Omaha community honors the life of youth football coach Isaac Armas.

The South Omaha community is honoring the life of youth football coach Isaac Armas.

1. Council Bluffs garage explosion kills one

A 56-year-old man died after authorities said he cut into a compressed natural gas tank.

6 News has learned the identity of the man killed in a garage explosion in Council Bluffs.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
1. Omaha officer whose home was searched submits retirement papers
2. Nebraska Med doctor says new Omicron variant is on its way to the Midwest
3. Man dead after garage explodes in Council Bluffs
4. South Omaha youth football coach remembered by athletes, community
5. Elkhorn man mistakenly identifies his neighbors as thieves online, posts apology
6. Aldrick Scott denied bond; Cari Allen’s cause of death determined

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Lucky lottery player

5. Abandoned cat helped

4. Twister sequel

3. Omaha Zoo celebrates New Year

2. South Omaha coach remembered

1. Damar Hamlin hurt in game

CATCH UP
Top 6 for week ending Dec. 30
Top 6 for week ending Dec. 23
Top 6 for week ending Dec. 16
Top 6 for week ending Dec. 9
Top 6 in December 2022
Top 6 in 2022

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husker football fans are frustrated -- and not just with the team's record.
Husker fans fighting to get what they paid for after subpar gameday experience
Paycor Stadium sits empty after the NFL postponed the game following an injury to Buffalo...
NFL owners approve playoff plan after Bills-Bengals canceled
Businesses are struggling along South 42nd Street as bridge work at I-80 continues.
Longtime business owner says bridge work on 42nd slowing things down
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., smiles after winning the 15th vote in the House chamber as the...
McCarthy elected House speaker in rowdy post-midnight vote
Police in Oklahoma said they have taken a 12-year-old girl into custody for stabbing her brother.
Police: 12-year-old girl arrested after stabbing, killing younger brother

Latest News

A Saunders County Deputy's cruiser ended up in a creek and caught fire Friday, Jan 7. 2023
Saunders County Deputy injured after pursuit ends with 2 rollover crashes
Police say a cyclist is dead after being hit by a USPS truck
Omaha Police: cyclist struck, killed by USPS truck
Crews respond to a house fire in north Omaha
No injuries in north Omaha house fire
Police say a cyclist is dead after being hit by a USPS truck
Omaha Police: USPS truck strikes, kills cyclist