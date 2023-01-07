Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Jan. 6

(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Jan. 6.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

An Elkhorn man who believed packages were being stolen on social media got the story wrong. He later apologized.

An armed man was taken into custody after a stand-off with police. He was later charged with sexual assault of child.

Aldrick Scott’s charges have been upgraded from kidnapping to murder.

The department is seeking to revoke the officer’s law enforcement certification through the Nebraska Crime Commission.

The South Omaha community honors the life of youth football coach Isaac Armas.

A 56-year-old man died after authorities said he cut into a compressed natural gas tank.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Lucky lottery player

5. Abandoned cat helped

4. Twister sequel

3. Omaha Zoo celebrates New Year

2. South Omaha coach remembered

1. Damar Hamlin hurt in game

