Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Jan. 6
This week’s most-viewed coverage included an update in a murder case, an armed stand-off, and a garage explosion.
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Jan. 6.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Man’s social media story deserves apology
An Elkhorn man who believed packages were being stolen on social media got the story wrong. He later apologized.
5. Armed standoff near 78th and Crown Point ends peacefully
An armed man was taken into custody after a stand-off with police. He was later charged with sexual assault of child.
4. Aldrick Scott denied bond after being charged with murder
Aldrick Scott’s charges have been upgraded from kidnapping to murder.
3. Omaha Police officer retiring after home searched by FBI
The department is seeking to revoke the officer’s law enforcement certification through the Nebraska Crime Commission.
2. Longtime South Omaha youth football coach remembered by athletes and community
The South Omaha community honors the life of youth football coach Isaac Armas.
1. Council Bluffs garage explosion kills one
A 56-year-old man died after authorities said he cut into a compressed natural gas tank.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
This week's top stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. Lucky lottery player
5. Abandoned cat helped
4. Twister sequel
3. Omaha Zoo celebrates New Year
2. South Omaha coach remembered
1. Damar Hamlin hurt in game
