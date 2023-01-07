Sunshine and warmer temperatures return Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The influence of a system passing just to our south kept us chilly with cloud cover ahead for our Saturday.

As that system continues to push off to the east, that cloud cover will slowly clear out.

Temperatures will drop down into the teens once again by Sunday morning but, with sunshine overhead, we will see a return to the temps we saw for our Friday.

Sunday 6 to 6 Forecast (WOWT)

Winds will be light as well, making for a great close to the weekend.

The mild weather keeps going as we start the new work week with 40s for highs all the way through Wednesday.

Upcoming High Temperatures (WOWT)

Our next storm system doesn’t move in until Wednesday night, bringing a chance for some rain and snow into our Thursday.

Mid-Week Storm System (WOWT)

Much of the moisture is looking like it ends up to our south but we will continue to monitor trends as we get closer.

In any case, temperatures will dip for both Thursday and Friday with the latter day being rather breezy as well.

However, a long-term cooldown is not in the cards as we return to the 40s and potentially near 50 degrees by next weekend.

