Open Door Mission celebrates newest graduates of recovery program

A recovery program helps people get back on track after struggling with addiction
By Erin Hartley
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a proud day for many people at Open Door Mission.

Four men proudly walked the stage in their caps and gowns as brand-new graduates of the New Life Recovery Program.

“We’re working to help them be connected and be a positive contributing member of their community as they walk with Christ,” says Steve Frazee, Chief Impact Officer of Open Door Mission.

The Bible-focused residential program is offered to men, women and families at the shelter who are battling addiction.

“We have licensed mental health professionals who do individual and group sessions with them,” says Frazee. “Then we also have classes where folks are going through anything from financing to being a godly man and just about everything in between, so that they can understand this is a new lifestyle.”

Justin Woolsoncroft is proud to be standing on this stage after his long battle with addiction.

“I’ve been using meth for a long time, I got indicted by the federal government,” Woolsoncroft said. “I never graduated high school. It shut down all my relationships with family and friends, it controlled my life to where that was the only thing that I looked forward to.”

Last year Woolsoncroft made his way to Open Door Mission, but the road to recovery wasn’t easy.

“Scary, nerve-racking. But after a little bit, I gained courage. I couldn’t do it alone. I needed some help, I needed guidance and the most important piece I needed was to build a relationship with God.”

The now proud grad has secured his first job interview and is working towards getting his GED.

He says the support from his family and the new brotherhood he’s built through the program helped to push him through.

“I just want to help them, as much as I got help coming through here from my brothers ahead of me, you know. So I just want to give it back.”

Even after they graduate from the program, Open Door Mission helps them in their search for new housing.

“They can be with us up to 45 days afterward,” says Frazee, “We’re building relationships with three-quarter-way houses so they will be able to have a safe place.”

“It’s just wonderful to see people who are given a chance, who respond to the message that we have and then continue to live out,” says Frazee.

