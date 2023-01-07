Omaha Police: cyclist struck, killed by USPS truck

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cyclist has died after being hit by a Post Office truck.

Omaha Police say a U.S. Post Office truck struck and killed a bicyclist at Saddlecreek and California Street Friday just before 7 p.m.

According to Omaha Police, the truck involved was a USPS 2020 Peterbilt semi-straight truck. The driver pulled out of the Post Office on Saddlecreek before allegedly hitting the cyclist.

Witnesses and the driver performed CPR until medics arrived on the scene.

Police identified the victim as 46-year-old Gregory Whitedress. He died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone who saw the crash is urged to contact the Traffic Unit at 402-444-5626.

