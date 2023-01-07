Omaha Fire Department responds to 4 separate house fires Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire crews were busy responding to several house fires around the city Friday.

Fire near 45th and Camden Avenue

According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were first called to a single-family home near 45th and Camden Avenue at 6:55 p.m.

Dispatch declared a working fire and crews found smoke and flames when they arrived. All occupants evacuated before crews arrived and the fire was quickly extinguished.

No injuries were reported. Damage to the structure was estimated at $25,000 and an additional $10,000 to its contents.

The Omaha Fire Department says the fire was caused by an accidental electrical event.

Fire near 7th and Crown Pointe Avenue

Another fire was reported at 7:10 p.m. at a home near 47th and Crown Pointe Avenue.

Crews responded to a fire alarm at the address and arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the single-story home.

Everyone inside had evacuated before crews arrived and no injuries were reported. The fire was extinguished shortly after. Damage was estimated at $35,000 to the structure and $15,000 to its contents.

One person was arrested and charged with first-degree arson in relation to the incident.

Fire near 33rd and D Street

The third fire of the night saw crews go to a home near 33rd and D Street at 9:13 p.m.

No one was home at the time of the fire and crews extinguished the blaze shortly after arriving. No injuries were reported. Damage is estimated at $20,000 to the structure and $20,000 to its contents.

An investigation is underway to find out what caused the fire.

Fire near 77th and Rascall Street

The fourth and final fire of the night was at a home near 77th Avenue and Rascall Street at 9:37 p.m.

When crews arrived they saw smoke coming from the two-story home. One person evacuated before crews arrived and no one was injured.

The fire was found on the main floor and quickly extinguished. The cause is under investigation.

Damage was estimated at $50,000 to the structure and $10,000 to its contents.

The Omaha Fire Department says smoke detectors are available and can be installed for free from the Omaha Fire Public Education Office.

Digital Producer Jacob Comer contributed to this report.

