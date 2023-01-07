Nebraska legislators continue filing bills for 2023 Unicameral session
School lunch programs, juvenile interrogations, protecting vulnerable adults among dozens of topics introduced Friday.
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska state senators introduced dozens more bills on Friday as the 108th Legislative session begins to take shape.
Lawmakers submitted nearly 100 bills on Thursday. Nearly 50 more bills were filed Friday, in addition to other resolutions and amendment proposals.
Among those filed on Friday:
- LB95, introduced State Sen. Julie Slama of Sterling, would change the limitations on asbestos claims.
- LB96, also introduced by Slama, to update a list of certain tax exemptions to include twine.
- LB98, introduced by State Sen. Mike Jacobson, would affect designations of substandard and blighted properties in redevelopment plans, particularly those seeking an expedited review.
- LB99, introduced by State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, would provide free breakfast and lunch to all public school students, with schools getting reimbursed by the state for any meal costs not already covered by the federal school breakfast, lunch, or summer meals program.
- LB101, filed by State Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard, to update a list of tax exemptions to include certain agricultural operations and declare an emergency.
- LB106, filed by State Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha, to create a new criminal charge of “digital grooming of a vulnerable adult,” which would make it a Class 2A felony to use social media or electronic device to try and commit a crime against a vulnerable adult.
- LB107, also introduced by McDonnell, would enact the same charge along the same line as LB106, except for use when minors are victimized.
- LB135, introduced by State Sen. John Cavanaugh of Omaha, would ban police from using deception when questioning juveniles.
- LB140, introduced State Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth, by allowing Czech heritage license plates
- LB142, introduced by State Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, would limit the cost of prescription insulin drugs.
- LB143, also introduced by Briese, would permanently move the state onto daylight-saving time.
- LR14CA, also introduced by Briese, proposes an amendment to the state constitution allowing a recall of the governor, lieutenant governor, Secretary of State, state treasurer, attorney general, or auditor.
—
Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.