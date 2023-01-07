Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: A chilly Saturday with snow showers ahead of a warm up

Emily's Friday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another shot of chilly air is here this weekend as we drop back to the 20s and low 30s on Saturday. This cool down is coming with our next low pressure system. This looks like it generally stays to the SE but a few snow showers will be possible through the day along with very light accumulations to the SE of the Metro. These generally look to stay under 1″.

The cold won’t last long. We’ll rebound to the low 40s with sunshine Sunday and most of next work week is in the 40s too as a ridge of high pressure builds in. This will be a nice stretch of days to get outdoors.

Next Thursday brings another cool down as another storm system moves in sparking a chance for rain changing to snow.

