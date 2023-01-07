Council Bluffs Police searching for child who allegedly ran from hospital
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a 14-year-old boy who allegedly ran off from a hospital.
According to Council Bluffs Police, 14-year-old Hunter Kenyon ran away from Mercy Hospital. Hunter was last seen at the hospital at 8:42 p.m. Friday.
Kenyon is described as a white male, and is 5-foot-8-inches tall and 140 pounds. He has shoulder-length blonde hair and was last seen wearing scrub pants and a sweatshirt.
Anyone who knows of Kenyon’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Council Bluffs Police Department at 712-328-5737, or call 911.
