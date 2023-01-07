Cloudy and cool Saturday with few flakes south of metro

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday starts off with a chill in the air as temperatures in spots along and north of I-80 have dipped into the teens overnight.

Cloud cover will dominate through the day, working to limit warming.

Expect temperatures to top out in the mid to upper 20s in most spots.

Saturday Forecast (WOWT)

Thankfully, the north winds will stay light at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Our Missouri towns and areas near the Kansas border (such as Falls City, Rock Port and Maryville) may see some flakes fly at times, though no accumulation is expected.

Saturday Afternoon Outlook (WOWT)

Overnight, cloud cover will gradually clear and a few pockets of fog may form as we get close to dawn.

Temperatures will be down into the teens so a slick spot or two is possible on bridges or overpasses.

We do warm nicely under a sunny sky with highs Sunday returning to near 40 degrees.

40s stay with us through Wednesday and dry weather.

Upcoming High Temperatures (WOWT)

A system will be moving into the area Thursday, giving us a chance for some rain and snow.

Thursday Outlook (WOWT)

A lot will depend on the track of this system; that will become more apparent as we get closer to its arrival.

Friday looks cool and breezy before we return to the 40s for next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.