Woman seriously injured after truck rolls on top of her at Innovation Campus

Lincoln Fire and Rescue said the truck was running to warm up, accidentally went into gear, ran over the woman and pinned her underneath the truck.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - First responders say a woman has serious injuries after her truck rolled on top of her while she was letting it warm up.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue said the truck was parked and running at UNL’s Innovation Campus parking lot Friday around 8 a.m. when it inadvertently went into gear. Battalion Chief Aaron Pospisil said the truck went up a hill and back down, rolling on top of the victim.

Pospisil said the woman was pinned underneath the truck for about 15 minutes until crews could rescue her.

The woman was transported to the hospital with life threatening injures. According to the Lincoln Police Department, the woman is awake and communicating.

