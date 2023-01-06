Thursday Jan. 5 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 2 elderly deaths

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa.

Nebraska data snapshot

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates generally each week via its Respiratory Illness Dashboard, found on the Nebraska Public Health Atlas. That dashboard does not include data on COVID-19 hospitalizations or deaths, hospital capacity, or vaccinations.

CASES & POSITIVITY: Testing numbers across the state continued to decline. The week ending Dec. 31 showed 13,371 tests conducted — about 3,700 fewer than the previous week. In the same time period, positivity rates fell slightly from an adjusted 11.3% to 10.4%. Positivity rates continued to be higher than they were at the same time in 2020 but lower than 2021.

About a month ago, it was 14.4%; two months ago, it was 11.8%. The highest recorded positivity rates during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic have been 23.2% at the end of April 2020 and 23.4% in mid-January 2022.

Influenza numbers, also available on the dashboard, continued to decline in the past week, as did the number of tests conducted. The positivity rate as of Dec. 31 was 23.4% among 5,605 tests, down from an adjusted 32.3% among 6,786 tests the week prior.

RSV numbers continued to decline. RSV positivity fell from an adjusted 6.9% to 7.1% in the past week among a decreasing number of tests. Last week, 3,667 tests were conducted compared to 4,281 tests conducted the week before.

Pottawattamie County data snapshot

The following information is from data dated Tuesday on the Iowa Department of Public Health website, which no longer includes hospitalization and hospital capacity data.

DEATHS: The IDPH website indicates the county reported one COVID-19 death in the past week, bringing the pandemic death toll there to 348 people. The health department does not provide any demographic information or vaccination status for COVID-19 deaths.

The website also shows the pandemic death toll for all of Iowa is 10,423 people, an increase of 36 people in the past week.

CASES: The county’s pandemic totals are at 32,516 positive tests, an increase of 208 tests since last week; and 27,657 cases, an increase of 67 cases since last week.

The website also shows that the average per 100,000 people in the county is 87 cases; and that 81 positive tests were reported in the past seven days.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department reports COVID-19 data twice weekly, issuing updated stats on Mondays and Thursdays. Due to holiday schedule changes, Monday’s report was filed on Tuesday.

DEATHS: The local health department reported two COVID-19 deaths on Thursday.

“A man and a woman over the age of 75 have died. Their current vaccination status is not known,” the DCHD release states.

Douglas County’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 1,254 people.

CASES: DCHD reported Thursday that 129 new COVID-19 cases had been confirmed since Tuesday’s report.

The most recent case numbers caused another drop in the seven-day average, falling from 72 cases to 59 cases, the lowest it’s been in two months. The DCHD dashboard indicated the rolling seven-day average per 100,000 people was at 72.6 cases as of Wednesday, down slightly from 88.2 reported earlier this week. A year ago, DCHD was reporting that level was at 1,239.

The latest recent cases bring the local pandemic total to 178,448 cases. The Douglas County COVID-19 dashboard also indicates that the number of reinfections for a rotating seven days ending Saturday was 118 cases, up from 108 reported about five weeks ago.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: As of Wednesday, area hospitals were caring for 150 adult COVID-19 patients, down from 123 reported Tuesday. Of the current patients, five were in pediatrics, 15 adults were in ICUs, and one patient was on a ventilator.

Additionally, six adult patients were awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test.

A year ago, DCHD was reporting 347 area COVID-19 hospitalizations.

HOSPITAL CAPACITY: Area hospital capacity fluctuates according to staffing levels. As of Wednesday, hospitals were 86% full with 239 beds available, down from 479 reported Tuesday. Area ICUs were 94% full with 15 beds available, up from 88 reported Tuesday. Pediatric ICUs were 77% full with 11 beds available, up from nine reported Thursday. A year ago, local hospitals were 94% full with 84 beds available; ICUs were 91% full with 27 beds available; and pediatric ICUs were 84% full with 21 beds available.

VACCINATIONS: The data on the DCHD dashboard show some increases in vaccination data. To date, 10,642 pediatric doses — for ages 6 months to 4 years — have been administered in the county, resulting in 10.6% of Douglas County children in that age group being fully vaccinated.

Vaccination numbers among other age groups remained unchanged: 68.8% of all Douglas County residents are vaccinated with 61.8% of eligible residents, ages 12 and older, receiving their booster or additional doses. Of youth ages 5-11, 42.6% are vaccinated; and 70.5% of county youth ages 12-17 are fully vaccinated.

