Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - More melting Friday before snow grazes us this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s another chilly morning out there with temperatures near 20 degrees. With high thin clouds most of the day, we should be able to warm to near 40 degrees this afternoon. That all happens with a light east breeze as well.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

Clouds will increase tonight into Saturday which will lead to a colder high near 30 degrees Saturday afternoon. Yesterday I mentioned the threat for a little bit of light snow in the area Saturday afternoon as well. That potential continues to trend farther and farther south so areas near Falls City and Maryville will have the greatest risk of seeing a light coating of afternoon snow.

Saturday Snow Potential (WOWT)

Saturday will be the coldest day of the weekend. Sunday proves to be much warmer with more sunshine as well. Highs in the 40s look likely then and into the early part of next week.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

