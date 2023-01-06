Omaha Library reveals most rented books, magazines, movies of 2022

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Public Library has announced its top-circulating titles of 2022.

Top adult fiction titles included “The Maid,” a murder mystery novel; and “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” which is a New York Times Best Seller about a fictional Hollywood star who gives one final interview.

Top adult fiction titles in print books:

“The Maid” by Nita Prose “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles “Verity” by Colleen Hoover “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover “One Step Too Far” by Lisa Gardner “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover

The top adult nonfiction title was “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” a heartbreaking story from the iCarly and Sam & Cat star Jennette McCurdy.

Top adult nonfiction titles in print books:

“I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy “Atomic Habits: Tiny Changes, Remarkable Results” by James Clear “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brené Brown “Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America” by Maggie Haberman “You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey: Crazy Stories About Racism” by Amber Ruffin & Lacey Lamar “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” edited by Nikole Hannah-Jones, Caitlin Roper, Ilena Silverman, and Jake Silverstein “Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today” by Valerie Bertinelli “From Strength to Strength: Finding Success, Happiness, and Deep Purpose in the Second Half of Life” by Arthur C. Brooks “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Ebooks are also available at the Omaha Library. The top-circulating ones included “Apples Never Fall,” another New York Times Best Seller from the author of Big Little Lies; and “The Judge’s List,” a legal-suspense novel.”

Top adult eBooks – fiction and nonfiction:

“The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave “The Perfume Thief” by Timothy Schaffert “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah “Verity” by Colleen Hoover “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham “The Girl in His Shadow” by Audrey Blake “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman

More than just books are available too. Library patrons can rent magazines and even movies free of charge.

Top circulating magazines included “People” and “The Economist.”

Top print magazines:

“People” “Real Simple” “Prevention” “Consumer Reports” “Estefanias” “The Economist” “Good Housekeeping” “National Geographic” “Country Living” “HGTV Magazine”

The most popular DVDs rented from Omaha Libraries included several blockbuster films such as “Uncharted” and “The Batman.”

Top DVDs:

“Dune” “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” “Uncharted” “No Time to Die” “House of Gucci” “The Batman” “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” “Belfast” “Jurassic World Dominion” “Moonfall”

The Omaha Library lets patrons rent any of these top books, films, magazines, and e-books free of charge. If you’re a Douglas County resident, all you need is a library card to get started.

Other services at the Omaha Library include printing, public computers, and more. There are even community events including book clubs and weekly book sales.

