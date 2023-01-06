Nebraska Gov. Pillen creates Broadband Office to improve connectivity across Nebraska

The office will serve as an extension of the Department of Transportation.
Nebraska Gov. Pillen launches Broadband Office
Nebraska Gov. Pillen launches Broadband Office
By Zane Culjat
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announced the signing of an executive order Friday creating a new Broadband Office for the state.

The office will be under the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

“The Broadband Office is being formed to create a more transparent, flexible, and proactive response for Nebraska’s broadband needs,” said Gov. Pillen in a press release. “Affordable, accessible, dependable, and high-speed broadband is essential to keeping our kids and having them flourish in our state. As we expand and improve broadband access, we will be growing future investment and prosperity in Nebraska.”

The Broadband Office’s main priorities include aligning policy direction related to expanding broadband access across the state, in addition to working with communities and government agencies to improve connectivity.

The new office will be led by interim director Patrick Redmond, who currently serves as the state’s broadband and infrastructure coordinator.

Applications are open for the director position, which will be part of Gov. Pillen’s cabinet.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the field before an NFL football game against the...
NFL: Bills-Bengals won’t resume; playoff scenarios revealed
The aftermath of garage explosion that occurred in a Council Bluffs neighborhood on Tuesday,...
Man killed in Council Bluffs garage explosion identified
The South Omaha community is honoring the life of youth football coach Isaac Armas.
South Omaha youth football coach remembered by athletes, community
A 12-time DUI offender keeps getting released on probation -- and some are asking why and how...
Twelve-time drunk driver given several chances to turn his life around
Chris Gradoville
Suspect in murder of Creighton baseball director found incompetent to stand trial

Latest News

The drug, Lecanemab, is a monoclonal antibody treatment. It will be most effective for people...
Omaha Alzheimer’s Association encouraged by new drug research
Gerald Kuhn has been appointed to be the City of Omaha's new Director of Human Rights and...
Mayor appoints new Human Rights and Relations director
BREAKING: FDA approves new Alzheimer's treatment
BBB tips: Navigating New Year financial resolutions