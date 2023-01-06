Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announces new NDOT director

(KOLNKGIN)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen has selected a new director for the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Pillen announced Friday he has appointed Vicki Kramer as the director of the NDOT.

“Vicki brings broad experience from both the private and public sector to keep moving our state’s transportation system into the 21st century,” said Pillen. “She will be a transformative leader of the Department of Transportation and is the person we need to speed the completion of Nebraska’s vital four-lane highway system plan and deploy 21st-century infrastructure across the state.”

Vicki Kramer has previously worked as the Chief of Staff for Infrastructure Markets and Strategy for Kiewit Infrastructure Engineering. She also worked with the NDOT from 2016 to 2020 in several roles.

Kramer’s appointment comes after former director John Selmer announced his retirement.

Earlier this week, Pillen announced Moe Jamshidi as the interim director for the NDOT to take Selmer’s place as he looked for a permanent appointment.

