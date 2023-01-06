NDCS: Two missing CCC-L inmates arrested a day apart in Council Bluffs

By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says two missing inmates from Lincoln’s Community Corrections Center are back in custody.

On Tuesday evening, NDCS says Keith Duckett was taken into custody in Council Bluffs and lodged in the Pottawattamie County Jail.

“He disappeared on December 16, 2022 when he failed to return to CCC-L from his job in the community,” a press release stated.

Then on Wednesday evening, NDCS says Danielle Zelazny was taken into custody after she was pulled over by an Iowa State Trooper, also in Council Bluffs. The department added that the vehicle Zelazny was driving had an expired registration.

“Zelazny was arrested on new charges that include possession of drugs/paraphernalia, and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest,” NDCS stated. “She was booked into the Pottawattamie County Jail.”

Zelazny went missing back in late September, after she was in downtown Lincoln for an appointment and “slipped away,” according to NDCS.

