Judge orders competency evaluation for Omaha man accused in double murder

Marceline Teeters, 93, and Linda Walter, 70, were found dead in an Omaha home on Saturday...
Marceline Teeters, 93, and Linda Walter, 70, were found dead in an Omaha home on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 13, 2022.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another accused killer in Douglas County has been granted a request to find out if he is competent to stand trial.

It’s the second time it’s happened in the past week.

RELATED: Suspect in murder of Creighton baseball director found incompetent to stand trial

A judge wants to determine if Gage Walter was insane when he allegedly killed two people last year.

Gage Walter, 27
Gage Walter, 27(Omaha Police Department)

Gage allegedly killed his great-grandmother, 93-year-old Marceline Teeters; and his grandmother, 70-year-old Linda Walter at their home last August.

Gage appeared in court in October after he was extradited from Iowa. His father told 6 News shortly after the murders that his son is mentally ill and that his family tried to get him help and warned officials that he needed help.

This week, Judge W. Russell Bowie ordered Gage to undergo evaluation by doctors from the Lincoln Regional Center.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the field before an NFL football game against the...
NFL: Bills-Bengals won’t resume; playoff scenarios revealed
The South Omaha community is honoring the life of youth football coach Isaac Armas.
South Omaha youth football coach remembered by athletes, community
The aftermath of garage explosion that occurred in a Council Bluffs neighborhood on Tuesday,...
Man killed in Council Bluffs garage explosion identified
A 12-time DUI offender keeps getting released on probation -- and some are asking why and how...
Twelve-time drunk driver given several chances to turn his life around
Chris Gradoville
Suspect in murder of Creighton baseball director found incompetent to stand trial

Latest News

Israel Trautman, 19, got lengthy prison sentences for sexual assault and child pornography.
Grand Island teen gets long prison sentence for sex crimes
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announces new NDOT director
Omaha Library reveals most rented books, magazines, movies of 2022
The four cheetah cubs were born to a first-time mother at the Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland,...
Cheetah cubs at Nebraska wildlife park receive first examinations