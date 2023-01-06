Judge orders competency evaluation for Omaha man accused in double murder

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another accused killer in Douglas County has been granted a request to find out if he is competent to stand trial.

It’s the second time it’s happened in the past week.

A judge wants to determine if Gage Walter was insane when he allegedly killed two people last year.

Gage Walter, 27 (Omaha Police Department)

Gage allegedly killed his great-grandmother, 93-year-old Marceline Teeters; and his grandmother, 70-year-old Linda Walter at their home last August.

Gage appeared in court in October after he was extradited from Iowa. His father told 6 News shortly after the murders that his son is mentally ill and that his family tried to get him help and warned officials that he needed help.

This week, Judge W. Russell Bowie ordered Gage to undergo evaluation by doctors from the Lincoln Regional Center.

