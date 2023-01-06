Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Warmer Friday ahead of a brief weekend cool down

Emily's Thursday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds build in tonight after a sunnier Thursday.... overnight we’ll drop to the teens and low 20s, then the warm up continues to end the week with low 40s Friday! Enjoy it! We’ll break back into afternoon sun before clouds return at night ahead of our next system.

Another shot of chilly air is here this weekend as we drop back to the low 30s on Saturday. This cool down is coming with our next low pressure system. This looks like it generally stays to the SE but a few snow showers will be possible through the day along with very light accumulations to the SE of the Metro.

The cold won’t last long. We’ll rebound to the low 40s with sunshine Sunday and most of next work week is in the 40s too. Next Thursday brings another cool down as another storm system moves in sparking a chance for rain changing to snow.

