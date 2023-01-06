Deputies find 203 pounds of marijuana during I-80 traffic stop
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they say had 203 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle.
According to LSO, on Thursday around 12:46 p.m., deputies were doing traffic enforcement on I-80 and stopped a white GMC Yukon with Oregon plates near mile marker 395.
Deputies said they stopped the vehicle for following too closely and made contact with the 65-year-old driver, identified as Timothy Harris who is from Laytonville, California.
LSO claims that deputies found 203 pounds of marijuana and 6 pounds of THC wax concentrate.
Harris was arrested and lodged for possession of marijuana charges.
