Deputies find 203 pounds of marijuana during I-80 traffic stop

LSO File Photo
LSO File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they say had 203 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle.

According to LSO, on Thursday around 12:46 p.m., deputies were doing traffic enforcement on I-80 and stopped a white GMC Yukon with Oregon plates near mile marker 395.

Deputies said they stopped the vehicle for following too closely and made contact with the 65-year-old driver, identified as Timothy Harris who is from Laytonville, California.

LSO claims that deputies found 203 pounds of marijuana and 6 pounds of THC wax concentrate.

Harris was arrested and lodged for possession of marijuana charges.

