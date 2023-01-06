Cheetah cubs at Nebraska wildlife park receive first examinations

By Jacob Comer
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium check up on four cheetah cubs recently born at a Wildlife Safari Park.

The cheetah cubs were born late last year at the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland, just outside Omaha.

The zoo confirmed Thursday that the four cheetah cubs included two boys and two girls. They’re the cubs of Clio, a first-time mom.

An off-display cheetah breeding center at the Wildlife Safari Park helps ensure the cheetahs have privacy that more resembles their natural habitat.

The four cubs had their first exam on Dec. 19. When the cubs were first born, the Zoo said Clio and her cubs were left mostly undisturbed to help with the bonding process

During the checkup, the veterinary staff listened to the cubs’ hearts and lungs, checked their eyes, and gave them their first vaccines.

