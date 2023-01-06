Athlete of the Week: Millard South’s Naomi Sohriakoff

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s been a massive turnaround for Naomi Sohriakoff who’s making the most of her second year wrestling at Millard South. The junior is off to a 19-5 start after wrestling in 19 matches last year without winning any of them. Remember last year was the first year girls wrestling was sanctioned by the NSAA, it was also Naomi’s first year.

Her response to that season has been one of dedication, this past offseason she wrestled club and also spent a ton of time in the weight room. Naomi now wrestles at 135 compared to the 145 weight class a year ago. In addition to the offseason commitment she is trying to learn something from every match by asking for feedback from her coaches.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.