With a big second half Providence beats Creighton 79-75

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Providence shot 78% in the third quarter and 63% in the second half to come back and beat Creighton 79-75. The Bluejays were really good on offense but it did not matter with what they gave up on the other end. This is the first win in the BIG EAST for Providence, a team that played very well outside the conference and also lost some tight games inside the conference.

Morgan Maly led the Creighton attack with a career-high 30 points on 12-20 shooting, including 6-10 from the arc. She also had a career high five assists. This is the ninth game the Bluejays had at least 14 assists, but the first they lost. This is also the seventh game this season the Jays shot at least 40% from the arc, they won the first six. A tough one to accept, Creighton will be back home Sunday afternoon against Marquette.

