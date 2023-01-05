Troopers raise money, donate Christmas presents to children after parents die in crash

Troopers in Maryland say they helped deliver Christmas presents to children who recently lost...
Troopers in Maryland say they helped deliver Christmas presents to children who recently lost their parents in a crash.(Maryland State Police)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH EAST, Md. (Gray News) - Authorities in Maryland say troopers helped a family over Christmas after their parents died in a crash.

According to Maryland State Police, troopers Matthew Hughes and Samuel Rogers raised nearly $5,000 in two weeks to purchase Christmas presents and gift cards for the Zeimer family.

Authorities said the Zeimer children, ages 17, 13 and 6, lost their parents, Jessica and Nicholas Zeimer, in a car crash while the couple was returning home after celebrating their wedding anniversary in November 2022.

Maryland police said the couple died after being struck by another vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed on Pulaski Highway.

Days after the deadly collision, Hughes and Rogers reportedly began a project to help the children with their first Christmas without their parents.

Maryland police said the troopers began a fundraiser that allowed them to finish the children’s Christmas lists.

Troopers in Maryland say they helped deliver Christmas presents to children who recently lost...
Troopers in Maryland say they helped deliver Christmas presents to children who recently lost their parents in a crash.(Maryland State Police)

Authorities said Hughes and Rogers partnered with the Ohio State Patrol to have the gifts delivered to the youngest children who moved to Ohio to live with relatives. The team then gave funds to the eldest child who remained in Maryland to complete her senior year of high school.

The crash team with the Maryland State Police said three people ended up dying in the November crash that remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aftermath of Council Bluffs house explosion
Man dead after garage explodes in Council Bluffs
Aldrick Scott, 47, right, of Topeka, Kan., previously charged is now facing charges of...
Aldrick Scott denied bond; Cari Allen’s cause of death determined
The CDC says a new strain of Omicron accounts for 40% of active COVID cases in the US.
Nebraska Med doctor says new Omicron variant is on its way to the Midwest
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Several people experienced burns in a random attack in Sarpy County on July 4, 2022, that left...
July 4 fireworks attack update: Pair await sentencing in Sarpy County after pleading ‘no contest’

Latest News

FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Jill Biden to have lesion removed from above right eye
Emily's Wednesday night forecast
Police tape is seen at the site of a shooting near Edmondson Westside High School, Wednesday,...
Police: 1 dead, 4 hurt in Baltimore shopping center shooting
Omaha Police crisis responders work closely with officers to de-escalate in mental health...
Omaha Police negotiators and mental health co-responders deepen collaboration