Suspect in murder of Creighton baseball director found incompetent to stand trial

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man charged with the murder of Creighton baseball director Chris Gradoville has been found mentally incompetent to stand trial for a third time.

Judge Horacio Wheelock found Ladell Thornton will likely become competent within a reasonable amount of time.

Thornton will continue to be held in the Lincoln Regional Center until his status is reviewed Mar. 3.

Ladell Thornton was arrested after Christopher Gradoville, 37, was found shot to death Thursday morning, Sept. 30, 2021, in front of a home in the Omaha neighborhood of Benson. (Omaha Police Department)

Gradoville was found shot to death at a house west of 61st and Pratt last September. According to the police report, officers arriving at the scene found Gradoville lying in the yard of a residence with multiple gunshot wounds. Omaha Fire Department medics declared him dead at the scene.

