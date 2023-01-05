Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Less wind and less clouds by Thursday afternoon

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:58 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting the day with a light dusting of snow on untreated roads. The last of the flurries have moved east this morning and the clouds should follow suit as the day goes along. Fewer clouds and less wind to deal with by the afternoon should make for a better and warmer day.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)
Wind Gusts
Wind Gusts(WOWT)

Highs in the lower 30s combined with sunshine will lead to some melting today. Watch for a little refreeze this evening and overnight though as temps fall off.

Highs will make a run at 40 degrees Friday afternoon with partly cloudy skies. That will lead to more warming and will likely be the best day of the week.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

I’m keeping a close eye on Saturday with an increasing chance of a little light snow possible in the area Saturday morning and afternoon. It may end up being on and off snow showers that struggle to accumulate but there could be a light coating in spots Saturday. Most of us would see less than 1″ but some isolated slightly higher totals are possible southeast of the metro. Accumulation will likely be rather spotty within these forecast areas too. This is something to watch over the next couple of days as the storm system comes ashore on the west coast.

Saturday Snow Potential
Saturday Snow Potential(WOWT)

