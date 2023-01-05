Nebraska legislators begin filing bills for 2023 Unicameral session

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s 108th Legislature got started on the new session in earnest on Thursday, introducing dozens of bills for state senators to work their way through in the coming months.

By about 10:30 a.m., more than 40 bills had been filed. By 4 p.m., the number of bills and proposed resolutions was up to nearly 100.

Among those filed on Thursday:

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.