Man killed in Council Bluffs garage explosion identified

Authorities said Martin Desomma was cutting a compressed natural gas tank.
We now know what caused the explosion that killed a man in Council Bluffs.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Authorities have identified the 56-year-old man killed in a building explosion in a Council Bluffs neighborhood on Tuesday.

In a release on Thursday, the Council Bluffs Fire Department stated that Martin Desomma was the man found dead at the scene near 35th Street and Avenue G around noon Tuesday.

An autopsy will be performed as authorities continue to investigate Desomma’s death, Thursday’s release states.

Authorities have also removed two more compressed natural gas containers from the property as a precaution after preliminary findings determined that the cause of the explosion was a compressed natural gas cylinder.

Council Bluffs Police said Tuesday that he was found dead at the scene; that he was working in a detached garage at the home when an explosion occurred while he was cutting a compressed natural gas tank.

The Council Bluffs Fire Department is leading the investigation. CBPD as well as the Council Bluffs and Iowa fire marshals’ offices are assisting in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Omaha community is honoring the life of youth football coach Isaac Armas.
South Omaha youth football coach remembered by athletes, community
A stand-off with an armed man ended with a peaceful resolution.
Man arrested after stand-off in northwest Omaha charged with sexual assault of child
Aftermath of Council Bluffs house explosion
Man dead after garage explodes in Council Bluffs
Many say Damar Hamlin suffered a medical phenomenon called commotio cordis, which is what...
13-year-old died from rare condition doctors believe Bills’ Damar Hamlin suffered from
Omaha Police are investigating after two students were cut at Burke High School.
Omaha Police investigating cutting at Burke High School

Latest News

Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a crash Wednesday around 4:30 p.m....
‘Careless driving’: UPS driver crashes into home
Jim Pillen gives his victory speech after winning the Republican nomination for governor in the...
LIVE AT 1:30 P.M.: Nebraska state officials to be sworn in
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Representative Kevin McCarthy, the frontrunner from California, still wasn’t able to reach the...
Nebraska U.S. House Representatives frustrated over GOP holdouts