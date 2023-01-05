LIVE AT 1:30 P.M.: Nebraska state officials to be sworn in
Jim Pillen will begin term as governor of Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is passing the torch Thursday.
In a ceremony scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the capitol’s legislative chamber, Governor-elect Jim Pillen will be sworn in as the state’s 41st governor.
Watch a livestream of the ceremony above, in our apps, and on our Facebook page.
Pillen’s swearing-in will come at the conclusion of the ceremony for several new state board members and officials:
- Paul Kenney and Kathy Wilmot will be sworn in as new members of the Board of Regents
- Sherry Jones, Deborah Neary, Kirk Penner, and Elizabeth Tegtmeier will be sworn in as new members of the state Board of Education
- Eric Kamler and Kevin Stocker will be sworn in as Public Service Commissioners
- Former State Sen. Mike Hilgers will be sworn in as Attorney General of Nebraska
- Former Lt. Gov. Mike Foley will be sworn in as Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts
- John Murante will be sworn in for his new term as State Treasurer
- Bob Evnen will be sworn in for his new term as Nebraska’s Secretary of State
- Justices Michael Heavican, William Cassel, John Freudenberg, and Jonathan Papik will be sworn in as members of the Nebraska Supreme Court
- Joe Kelly will be sworn in as Lieutenant Governor of Nebraska
Team Pillen announced details for the inaugural ball, set for Saturday night, about a month ago.
Ricketts posted a farewell message on his social media accounts on Wednesday.
Ahead of Thursday’s ceremony, the head of the Nebraska Democratic Party issued a statement:
“New name, same game. Jim Pillen will continue the legacy of the backdoor dealings of anti-choice billionaire Pete Ricketts. Pillen hid from voters during his campaign refusing to host debates and now he’s claiming to be a governor for the people while consistently supporting extreme policies. Hard-working Nebraskans know that Ricketts purchased Pillen’s seat, and to reciprocate, Pillen is handing Ricketts’ a US Senate seat to return the favor.”
—
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.