LIVE AT 1:30 P.M.: Nebraska state officials to be sworn in

Jim Pillen will begin term as governor of Nebraska
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is passing the torch Thursday.

In a ceremony scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the capitol’s legislative chamber, Governor-elect Jim Pillen will be sworn in as the state’s 41st governor.

Watch a livestream of the ceremony above, in our apps, and on our Facebook page.

Pillen’s swearing-in will come at the conclusion of the ceremony for several new state board members and officials:

Team Pillen announced details for the inaugural ball, set for Saturday night, about a month ago.

Ricketts posted a farewell message on his social media accounts on Wednesday.

To each and every Nebraskan who has engaged with me over these eight years: Thank you. Whether you tuned into my...

Posted by Governor Pete Ricketts on Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Ahead of Thursday’s ceremony, the head of the Nebraska Democratic Party issued a statement:

“New name, same game. Jim Pillen will continue the legacy of the backdoor dealings of anti-choice billionaire Pete Ricketts. Pillen hid from voters during his campaign refusing to host debates and now he’s claiming to be a governor for the people while consistently supporting extreme policies. Hard-working Nebraskans know that Ricketts purchased Pillen’s seat, and to reciprocate, Pillen is handing Ricketts’ a US Senate seat to return the favor.”

Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

