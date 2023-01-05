Hitchcock Nature Center to close some trails for deer hunt
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HONEY CREEK, Iowa (WOWT) - Hitchcock Nature Center has announced the temporary closure of several trails in preparation for a managed deer hunt.
The recreation site is closing most of the southwest portion of the park out of an abundance of caution. A managed deer hunt will take place from Saturday, Jan. 7 to Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Visitors are advised to obey all signage.
Find a map of all affected trails.
