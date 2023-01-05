Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Sunshine returns after a few cloudy days

By Emily Roehler
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few more snow showers and flurries are possible for our Wednesday night before we start to clear this latest system out. Best chances for the Metro continue through about 10 PM... overnight skies gradually clear from the W.

Nighttime flurries
Nighttime flurries(wowt)

We’ll slowly warm back up from here with low 30s Thursday and sunshine for everyone in the afternoon. The warm up continues to end the week with low 40s Friday! Enjoy it!

Thursday forecast
Thursday forecast(wowt)

Another shot of chilly air is here this weekend as we drop back to the low 30s on Saturday. This cool down is coming with our next low pressure system. This looks like it generally stays to the SE but a few snow showers will be possible through the day.

Weekend system
Weekend system(wowt)

The cold won’t last long. We’ll rebound to the upper 30s Sunday and most of next work week is in the 40s. Next Thursday brings another cool down.

Next 5 days
Next 5 days(wowt)

