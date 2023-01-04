Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Areas of flurries on a cloudy & chilly day

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds will be very stubborn today and from those clouds we’ll see some rounds of flurries, especially this morning. They likely won’t amount to much but could put a thin coating on some untreated roads.

Snow Chances
Snow Chances(WOWT)

Temperatures won’t move much today either. We start in the upper 20s and end in the upper 20s.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

The northwest breeze will be a bit brisk at times today with gusts to 30 mph possible today. That will keep wind chills in the teens all day.

Wind Gusts Wed
Wind Gusts Wed(WOWT)

Clouds should start to break apart Thursday allowing us to end the day with some sunshine and a slightly warmer day. Friday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 40s.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aftermath of Council Bluffs house explosion
Man dead after garage explodes in Council Bluffs
Aldrick Scott, 47, right, of Topeka, Kan., previously charged is now facing charges of...
Aldrick Scott denied bond; Cari Allen’s cause of death determined
The CDC says a new strain of Omicron accounts for 40% of active COVID cases in the US.
Nebraska Med doctor says new Omicron variant is on its way to the Midwest
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
A stand-off with an armed man ended with a peaceful resolution
Omaha Police: Stand-off with armed man ends with peaceful resolution

Latest News

Wednesday wind chill
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Chilly with lingering flurries Wednesday
Winter Precip
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Rain, sleet & snow showers moving through Tuesday
Ice Storm Warning North Of Highway 30
6 First Alert Weather Day: Ice Storm Warning for northeastern Nebraska
Monday Evening Precipitation
6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Icing threat north of metro, showers with thunder elsewhere