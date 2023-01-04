Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Areas of flurries on a cloudy & chilly day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds will be very stubborn today and from those clouds we’ll see some rounds of flurries, especially this morning. They likely won’t amount to much but could put a thin coating on some untreated roads.

Snow Chances (WOWT)

Temperatures won’t move much today either. We start in the upper 20s and end in the upper 20s.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

The northwest breeze will be a bit brisk at times today with gusts to 30 mph possible today. That will keep wind chills in the teens all day.

Wind Gusts Wed (WOWT)

Clouds should start to break apart Thursday allowing us to end the day with some sunshine and a slightly warmer day. Friday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 40s.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.