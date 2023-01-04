Out with the old, in with the new: Don’t throw that junk away

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Out with the old and in with the new doesn’t have to mean it’s headed to a landfill near you.

At Goodwill near 84th and Center, New Year’s Eve saw 218 donation drop-offs -- and another 172 vehicles’ and four U-Hauls’ worth on Tuesday.

“They’re always looking for that nice day,” said Rudy White, district manager at Goodwill. “The other day was super nice and they really got hit hard at the donation center.”

It’s also the time of year when Marty Killeen’s Douglas County road crews are out removing snow and dealing with dangerous driving conditions. The last thing they want to run into is an old couch dumped onto the shoulder.

“You come across stuff all the time,” said Killeen, Douglas County’s assistant road superintendent. “You have country roads out there that aren’t heavily traveled. It’s just a target for certain people that find a spot to get rid of stuff.”

According to a Stanford University study -- Americans throw away 25% more during the Thanksgiving to New Year’s holiday period than any other time of year. That’s 25 million tons to landfills.

“Sometimes they do bring it overnight. Sometimes it’s a convenience thing after they get off of work, we may not be open. We do have donation bins that they can put that stuff in. Furniture doesn’t fit, but they’re more than welcome to leave it, and we can take care of it in the morning,” said White.

Adding to the misery -- even the stuff you return to stores or online oftentimes never gets resold. According to an Optoro economic report, returns account for 5 billion pounds of waste sent to landfills in the U.S. every year.

“If it’s not sellable in stores, we do have a recycling center,” White said. “If we can’t sell it there, we [recycle it].”

Whatever you’re getting rid of to make room for the “new” this New Year -- it’s better off going to places like Goodwill, the Salvation Army, Habitat for Humanity Re-Stores, or other organizations that can put it to good use in the community.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.