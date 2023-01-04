Omaha Police investigating cutting at Burke High School

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a cutting that injured two students at Burke High School Wednesday morning.

The on-duty school resource officer responded to a disturbance amongst students inside the school around 11 a.m. The suspect cut two other students with a knife, causing minor injuries. The victims were treated at the scene.

OPS addressed the incident in a letter sent to parents:

Dear Burke High Staff and Families:

We wanted to make you aware of a situation that occurred today. An altercation took place among a small number of students during a passing period. During this incident, one student displayed a knife, and two students were cut.

Staff and security immediately responded to de-escalate the situation. The incident was under control quickly, without the need to place the school in Hold or Secure. Our nurse attended to those in need of medical attention.

We continue to work with the families of the students involved, and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.

This message is being shared to ensure open communication. Please be assured that the safety of students and staff is our top priority. We continue to work with our district safety, on-site security and local law enforcement to ensure the safety of our school. We appreciate your continued help in guiding our students to use good judgment in their actions for their safety and the safety of others.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the school at (531) 299-2580. Please know I cannot share additional details due to student privacy laws, but I will answer any questions I can.

Thank you for your continued support of Burke High and Omaha Public Schools.

Sincerely,

Darren Rasmussen

Principal

