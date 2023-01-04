Omaha Police investigating cutting at Burke High School

Omaha Police are investigating after two students were cut at Burke High School.
Omaha Police are investigating after two students were cut at Burke High School.(KEYC Photo)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a cutting that injured two students at Burke High School Wednesday morning.

The on-duty school resource officer responded to a disturbance amongst students inside the school around 11 a.m. The suspect cut two other students with a knife, causing minor injuries. The victims were treated at the scene.

OPS addressed the incident in a letter sent to parents:

Dear Burke High Staff and Families:

We wanted to make you aware of a situation that occurred today. An altercation took place among a small number of students during a passing period. During this incident, one student displayed a knife, and two students were cut.

Staff and security immediately responded to de-escalate the situation. The incident was under control quickly, without the need to place the school in Hold or Secure. Our nurse attended to those in need of medical attention.

We continue to work with the families of the students involved, and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.

This message is being shared to ensure open communication. Please be assured that the safety of students and staff is our top priority. We continue to work with our district safety, on-site security and local law enforcement to ensure the safety of our school. We appreciate your continued help in guiding our students to use good judgment in their actions for their safety and the safety of others.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the school at (531) 299-2580. Please know I cannot share additional details due to student privacy laws, but I will answer any questions I can.

Thank you for your continued support of Burke High and Omaha Public Schools.

Sincerely,

Darren Rasmussen

Principal

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aftermath of Council Bluffs house explosion
Man dead after garage explodes in Council Bluffs
Aldrick Scott, 47, right, of Topeka, Kan., previously charged is now facing charges of...
Aldrick Scott denied bond; Cari Allen’s cause of death determined
The CDC says a new strain of Omicron accounts for 40% of active COVID cases in the US.
Nebraska Med doctor says new Omicron variant is on its way to the Midwest
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Several people experienced burns in a random attack in Sarpy County on July 4, 2022, that left...
July 4 fireworks attack update: Pair await sentencing in Sarpy County after pleading ‘no contest’

Latest News

Nebraska State Capitol
Nebraska state senators convene 2023 Unicameral session
Today is the first day for Nebraska's newest legislative body.
First day for 108th Nebraska Legislature
Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird
Attorney General Bird joins lawsuits against Biden administration, moves to hire prosecutors
A stand-off with an armed man ended with a peaceful resolution.
Man arrested after stand-off in northwest Omaha charged with sexual assault of child