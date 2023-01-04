New details in Cari Allen investigation as Aldrick Scott kidnapping charges dropped

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The state moved Wednesday to dismiss kidnapping charges against the Kansas man arrested for the disappearance of Cari Allen.

The reason the Douglas County attorney did that is that Aldrick Scott is now facing first-degree murder charges and will remain in custody until trial after a judge ruled Tuesday that he would have no bond.

Investigators tracked down Scott in the Central American country of Belize. A roommate of his there told 6 news he searched Scott’s story online — about the disappearance of an ex-girlfriend — and contacted authorities.

6 News has now learned how Scott apparently got out of the country.

Douglas County Sheriff’s investigators reported that Scott took a flight from Kansas City to Houston that ended up in Cancun, Mexico, on Nov. 21 — two days after the last known contact Allen had with friends or family.

Law enforcement searched his vehicle parked at Kansas City International Airport and found a loaded 9mm handgun tucked in the spare-tire compartment.

Investigators also reported that Scott, while in Mexico, confided with a military friend that he had allegedly gotten into an altercation with Allen; and that during the argument, they threw objects at each other. Allen reportedly pulled out the gun, and he took it from her, but also allegedly made a comment that she was dead.

The bottom line: DCSO investigators are building a case based on locational information from Scott’s social media and cellphone along with his SUV.

Detectives said Scott allegedly told them he was in Kansas when Allen was on a date with someone in Omaha. Records indicate his cell phone was near her home in northwest Omaha an hour before she got home.

Scott isn’t scheduled to be back in court until the end of January.

