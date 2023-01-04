Nearly $25,000 worth of locksmith tools stolen from car in east Lincoln

(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department believes nearly $25,000 in locksmith tools were stolen from a car.

On Tuesday, around 11:57 a.m., police responded to the Tanglewood Apartment complex, near 44th and R Streets, on a report of a larceny from auto.

According to police, they spoke with a man who claimed that sometime between Dec. 31 and Jan. 3, someone broke into his work van by shattering the driver’s side window.

LPD said the man explained that the burglars stole $24,900 worth of locksmith tools and equipment which included various power tools, key programmers, lock installation tools and key readers.

Investigators estimate the van’s damage to be roughly $200.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aftermath of Council Bluffs house explosion
Man dead after garage explodes in Council Bluffs
Aldrick Scott, 47, right, of Topeka, Kan., previously charged is now facing charges of...
Aldrick Scott denied bond; Cari Allen’s cause of death determined
The CDC says a new strain of Omicron accounts for 40% of active COVID cases in the US.
Nebraska Med doctor says new Omicron variant is on its way to the Midwest
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Several people experienced burns in a random attack in Sarpy County on July 4, 2022, that left...
July 4 fireworks attack update: Pair await sentencing in Sarpy County after pleading ‘no contest’

Latest News

Aldrick Scott, 47, right, of Topeka, Kan., previously charged is now facing charges of...
New details in Cari Allen investigation as Aldrick Scott kidnapping charges dropped
6 News has learned how Aldrick Scott left the country and confided in a military friend about...
Attorney moves to drop kidnapping charges against Aldrick Scott
Two students were cut in an altercation at Burke High School Wednesday morning.
Omaha Police investigating cutting at Burke High School
Omaha Police have started training officers on mental health de-escalation with crisis response...
Omaha Police explain crisis negotiators
Nebraska State Patrol arrested 35 for DUI as part of its "Drive Sober" campaign over the...
Nebraska State Patrol arrests 35, assist 1,300 motorists over holiday period