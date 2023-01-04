Man arrested after stand-off in northwest Omaha charged with sexual assault of child

An armed standoff ended peacefully Tuesday near 78th and Crown Point.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man involved in a standoff Tuesday morning has been arrested on charges of sexual assault of a child.

Omaha Police said in a news release Wednesday that Christopher Heywood had been booked into Douglas County Corrections on Tuesday on six counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child.

According to police records, he had assaulted a child who was known to him between September and December.

Christopher Heywood
Christopher Heywood(Omaha Police Department)

Heywood was taken into custody Tuesday after a stand-off with police.

According to Omaha Police, Tuesday two detectives were serving a search warrant for Heywood at residence house near 78th Street and Crown Pointe.

The man allegedly left the home with a gun and went into Mount Sinai Cemetery and was allegedly making suicidal statements. The situation ended hours later with a peaceful resolution and the man was safely taken into custody.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aftermath of Council Bluffs house explosion
Man dead after garage explodes in Council Bluffs
Aldrick Scott, 47, right, of Topeka, Kan., previously charged is now facing charges of...
Aldrick Scott denied bond; Cari Allen’s cause of death determined
The CDC says a new strain of Omicron accounts for 40% of active COVID cases in the US.
Nebraska Med doctor says new Omicron variant is on its way to the Midwest
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
A stand-off with an armed man ended with a peaceful resolution
Omaha Police: Stand-off with armed man ends with peaceful resolution

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Charlottesville-area Goodwill
Out with the old, in with the new: Don’t throw that junk away
A scam making the rounds on Facebook is draining wallets -- and reputations.
Facebook scams damaging wallets and reputations
A scam making the rounds on Facebook is draining wallets -- and reputations.
Facebook scams draining wallets and reputations