Man arrested after stand-off in northwest Omaha charged with sexual assault of child

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man involved in a standoff Tuesday morning has been arrested on charges of sexual assault of a child.

Omaha Police said in a news release Wednesday that Christopher Heywood had been booked into Douglas County Corrections on Tuesday on six counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child.

According to police records, he had assaulted a child who was known to him between September and December.

Christopher Heywood (Omaha Police Department)

Heywood was taken into custody Tuesday after a stand-off with police.

According to Omaha Police, Tuesday two detectives were serving a search warrant for Heywood at residence house near 78th Street and Crown Pointe.

The man allegedly left the home with a gun and went into Mount Sinai Cemetery and was allegedly making suicidal statements. The situation ended hours later with a peaceful resolution and the man was safely taken into custody.

