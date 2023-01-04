Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Chilly with lingering flurries Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a chilly Tuesday we have another cold day to get through before we begin to warm back up. Temperatures start in the mid 20s, 24 for the Metro, and will warm slowly through the day... with cloudy skies we’ll only manage to warm a handful of degrees to 27 in Omaha... areas to the S will likely reach the low 30s thanks to a bit of sunshine. We’ll see a chance for flurries and a few light snow showers through the day but the main impact is the cold. With a breeze it’ll feel more like the teens all day.

Wednesday wind chill (wowt)

We’ll slowly warm back up from here with low 30s Thursday and low 40s Friday! Enjoy it! Another shot of chilly air is here this weekend as we drop back to the low 30s on Saturday. The cold won’t last long. Most of next work week is in the 40s with no major systems set to impact the region, it will be a dry forecast.

5 day forecast (wowt)

