Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Chilly with lingering flurries Wednesday

Emily's Tuesday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a chilly Tuesday we have another cold day to get through before we begin to warm back up. Temperatures start in the mid 20s, 24 for the Metro, and will warm slowly through the day... with cloudy skies we’ll only manage to warm a handful of degrees to 27 in Omaha... areas to the S will likely reach the low 30s thanks to a bit of sunshine. We’ll see a chance for flurries and a few light snow showers through the day but the main impact is the cold. With a breeze it’ll feel more like the teens all day.

Wednesday wind chill
Wednesday wind chill(wowt)

We’ll slowly warm back up from here with low 30s Thursday and low 40s Friday! Enjoy it! Another shot of chilly air is here this weekend as we drop back to the low 30s on Saturday. The cold won’t last long. Most of next work week is in the 40s with no major systems set to impact the region, it will be a dry forecast.

5 day forecast
5 day forecast(wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
The CDC says a new strain of Omicron accounts for 40% of active COVID cases in the US.
Nebraska Med doctor says new Omicron variant is on its way to the Midwest
Crews respond after an explosion in Council Bluffs
Man dead after garage explodes in Council Bluffs
Ice Storm Warning North Of Highway 30
6 First Alert Weather Day: Ice Storm Warning for northeastern Nebraska
Omaha woman arrested after allegedly celebrating new year with gunshots

Latest News

Winter Precip
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Rain, sleet & snow showers moving through Tuesday
Ice Storm Warning North Of Highway 30
6 First Alert Weather Day: Ice Storm Warning for northeastern Nebraska
Monday Evening Precipitation
6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Icing threat north of metro, showers with thunder elsewhere
Ice Storm Warning in northeastern Nebraska
David’s Evening Forecast - Rain likely Monday with ice north of Omaha