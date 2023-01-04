Data from NDOT indicates 10% of drivers are distracted

distracted Driving
distracted Driving(Kate Robinson)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office used new digital technology to measure the number of distracted drivers in Nebraska, according to a press release from the NDOT.

Results showed that 1 in 10 drivers you meet on the road are not looking where they are driving, but instead are focusing on a cell phone or other device. NDOT said with fatalities in Nebraska at a 15-year high, all drivers need to do everything possible to avoid crashes.

A 2021 NHTSA study shows only about 3% of drivers using cell phones, but with funding assistance from the Governors Highway Safety Association and General Motors, NDOT’s Highway Safety Office was able to use new digital equipment from Acusensus that shows about 10% of drivers use cell phones or other devices.

The data also showed that 15% of drivers were not wearing seat belts. The Acusensus representative stated “that is the highest non-use rate we have seen in the U.S.”

NDOT said seat belts save lives and every driver and passenger in every vehicle needs to wear a seat belt at all times.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aftermath of Council Bluffs house explosion
Man dead after garage explodes in Council Bluffs
Aldrick Scott, 47, right, of Topeka, Kan., previously charged is now facing charges of...
Aldrick Scott denied bond; Cari Allen’s cause of death determined
The CDC says a new strain of Omicron accounts for 40% of active COVID cases in the US.
Nebraska Med doctor says new Omicron variant is on its way to the Midwest
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Several people experienced burns in a random attack in Sarpy County on July 4, 2022, that left...
July 4 fireworks attack update: Pair await sentencing in Sarpy County after pleading ‘no contest’

Latest News

Aldrick Scott, 47, right, of Topeka, Kan., previously charged is now facing charges of...
New details in Cari Allen investigation as Aldrick Scott kidnapping charges dropped
6 News has learned how Aldrick Scott left the country and confided in a military friend about...
Attorney moves to drop kidnapping charges against Aldrick Scott
Two students were cut in an altercation at Burke High School Wednesday morning.
Omaha Police investigating cutting at Burke High School
Omaha Police have started training officers on mental health de-escalation with crisis response...
Omaha Police explain crisis negotiators
Nebraska State Patrol arrested 35 for DUI as part of its "Drive Sober" campaign over the...
Nebraska State Patrol arrests 35, assist 1,300 motorists over holiday period