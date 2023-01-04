Creighton uses a 23-5 first half run to beat Seton Hall 83-61

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton pulled away early and never let Seton Hall back into it beating the Pirates 83-61. After a sluggish first five minutes that saw Seton Hall build a 7-4 lead, the Jays responded with a 23-5 run over the next seven minutes. Ryan Kalkbrenner was great again at both ends of the floor leading the Bluejays with 17 points and six blocks.

Kalkbrenner was one of four players in double figures. Trey Alexander off the big performance on Christmas scored 15 points, Ryan Nembhard and Arthur kaluma both scored 14 points. Alexander led the Jays with six assists and Kaluma led the team on the boards with 11 rebounds. Two tough tests are up next, Creighton heads east to play No. 4 UConn Saturday and then to Xavier the following Wednesday. The Musketeers just beat UConn, handing the Huskies their first loss.

