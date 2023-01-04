Attorney General Bird joins lawsuits against Biden administration, moves to hire prosecutors

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird
Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird made moves to hire new prosecutors and joined several lawsuits on her first day in office on Tuesday.

In a press release from Bird’s office, she said she signed onto several lawsuits pushing back against the Biden administration. Those lawsuits include one challenging the federal student loan cancellation, the tax cut ban in the American Rescue Plan Act, and three lawsuits that challenge vaccine mandates.

Bird said the state had already joined the lawsuits, but former Attorney General Tom Miller refused to represent the state in nearly all the cases.

Bird and her legal team also appeared to represent Governor Kim Reynolds and the state in their appeal to the Iowa Supreme Court to end the injunction on the Fetal Heartbeat Bill.

“The federal government is encroaching on our freedoms, and we will do whatever is necessary to support Iowans and defend our freedoms,” said Bird. “I’m glad to go to court to defend Iowa’s statutes, especially those protecting innocent unborn babies.”

Bird said she plans to hire at least two new experienced prosecutors to serve in the Statewide Prosecutions Section.

“We need more prosecutors,” said Bird. “The Iowa Attorney General is the top law enforcement official in the state. Our office needs a talented team of the best prosecutors in the state to protect victims and bring criminals to justice.”

Bird’s moves on Tuesday come after 19 different employees were asked to resign from their positions at the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, as she takes over.

Bird’s official swearing in is set for Thursday.

